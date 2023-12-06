Dancing with the Stars 32 finale: Who won?

Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 32 finale had the potential to be the most competitive ever, and for many reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that we had five people competing, the most in the history of the show at this point. Also, you could make the case that any one of them could win. Alyson Hannigan was the clear underdog, but she has a ton of support from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother fans, and is absolutely one of the most famous people left. The other four contestants in Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, and Charity Lawson are close enough in ability that you can argue that any one of them could win with the right routine and a bump of public support.

The most important thing for now is, of course, the fact that all five of these remaining pairs are easy to root for. They all bring something different to the table and you can craft a narrative as to why they would be deserving if they got the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

If there is one thing that is rather tough about this finale, it is the simple fact that we’re having to wait so long in the first place in order to see the finalists selected. This is a three-hour finale that will certainly have routines, but also a good bit of filler. We’d complain about it but honestly, what else is there to watch on TV tonight? It’s not as though we are looking at some sort of jam-packed primetime here, and we may as well enjoy what is directly in front of us.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

