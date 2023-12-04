Hightown season 3 premiere date: Hopes for December 2023

Are we on the cusp of finally getting some news on a Hightown season 3 premiere date over at Starz? We absolutely hope so!

First things first, let’s just begin here by noting something that feels pretty evident at this point: This show will not be coming back this year. There were stories out there saying that it would probably happen in the second half of 2024, but it would take some sort of last-second miracle in order to ensure that this takes place now.

Trying to figure out what Starz is doing with this show has been a long-simmering mystery for a rather long time here. After all, production ended for the Monica Raymund series well over a year ago and in that time, the network has said barely anything about its future. We do believe that they are still planning to air it, and we feel hopeful it will come at some point in January or February. Have we heard rumors? Sure, but it’s better to wait and see an official announcement put out there.

The reason for the long wait is complicated and comprised of many factors. A part of it may have been due to the network’s programming logjam; another part, meanwhile, was tied to business matters behind the scenes involving Starz and Lionsgate. Then, when the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes happening, a lot of programmers started to hold on to their shows for extended periods of time, thinking that this is content that they would need at some point down the road.

For those curious about a life beyond season 3, it’s rather hard to really think that much about it right now. The only thing that we’re focused on is just wanting to see the next chapter of Jackie’s story, and hoping that she can find some element of happiness within.

