Hightown season 3 premiere date: Any hopes for November?

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to be getting news on a Hightown season 3 premiere date over the course of November? Is it crazy to even think that it’s possible?

Well, we should start off here by simply noting that we’d love nothing more than to see this series back on the air, even though it is clear that the powers-that-be have virtually no problem tormenting us. Production has been done on the Monica Raymund series’ latest batch of episodes for over a year, and in that time, Starz has released a cornucopia of other shows. They’ve also scheduled some other programs up until March and still, no real Hightown news. We still sit here, eagerly awaiting some of what the future could hold.

Here’s the thing when it comes to news on this show now: It really feels like we’re going to hear something any day now. Even if the new season does not premiere in November, it feels like it could be coming back before the end of the year. After all, once Shining Vale ends, what else is the network going to put out there?

There is, of course, the additional question as to whether Hightown season 3 is the final season — and we wouldn’t be super-shocked if it is. Obviously, we hope that there’s a chance that there will be something more on the other side of what’s ahead, but it is going to take a pretty Herculean effort on all of our part to make that happen, and this show has been pretty under-the-radar when it comes to its fan following in the first place.

If there is one bit of advice that we can hand over right now…

Watch it when it’s back, and have your friends do the same! If they haven’t watched, encourage them to catch up! The only way we foresee the series coming back for more at this point is if it does manage to generate some significant numbers.

What do you most want to see on Hightown season 3, no matter when we actually get a chance to see it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

