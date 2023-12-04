American Horror Story: Delicate: Kim Kardashian new project

While we wait for the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate to premiere on FX, there is more to say with Kim Kardashian. The reality star / actress has received positive reviews for her turn as Siobhan, and it seems as though she is going to be working with executive producer Ryan Murphy on another new project.

According to a report from Deadline, Kardashian is poised to star in a new project written by Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz. There is not too much else known beyond the simple premise of Kim playing the most successful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles, plus the owner of an all-female law firm. We would say that in some way, this show could be a response to Suits being so successful — Hulu clearly is looking for something in that vein, as they picked the show up. (This isn’t a huge surprise given the longstanding relationship Murphy has with a number of higher-ups at the company.)

Kim is clearly busy at this point, as she also has an upcoming comedy project, as well. There is no exact premiere date for the Hulu series, but we imagine more details will be coming in the weeks and months to come.

As for American Horror Story: Delicate, the second part of the season is currently in production. The plan here, at least at present, is for it to air at some point in 2024. (Obviously, the earlier the better.) That will be done before Kim moves on to anything else, and it is probably imperative for this show to stick the landing in order to keep all of the positive momentum that is currently out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

