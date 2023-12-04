The Gilded Age season 2 episode 7 promo: Marian’s wedding?

As we prepare to see The Gilded Age season 2 episode 7 on HBO next week, are we also going to see Marian’s wedding? We do know that with this show, things do have a tendency to move rather quickly.

Is she going to marry Dashiell Montgomery? On the surface, it appears as though that is what’s going to happen, but it does also feel like there are some slivers of doubt in here. We imagine that through a lot of this upcoming episode, we’ll see her struggle with a lot of different questions and ideas. (You see some of that in the promo for what’s coming up already.)

So what else is going to be a key part of this story? The preview does also show Peggy facing some hard discussions when it comes to integrated schools, and we imagine that there are also going to be updates on Reverend Forte’s condition and also everything that has been going on with Bertha and the opera. On paper, it is pretty easy to sit here and say that this is the most ridiculous storyline of the entire season. Yet, at the same time, the silliness of it is also a big part of what makes it entertaining! It is one of the last things that we could ever relate to as a viewer on the outside.

Even though there are only two more episodes to come this season, we do feel confident when we say that there are going to be crazy twists and turns through every one of them.

If there is one more thing that we want…

We don’t think we have to make this all the complicated. We want a season 3 at some point soon! Let’s just hope that we’re going to have a chance to hear news on it before too long.

