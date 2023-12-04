The Gilded Age season 2 episode 6: Is Like Forte dead?

If there is one thing that we can continue to say about The Gilded Age season 2 as of right now, it is this: Julian Fellowes stays brutal with his writing. He gets you invested in certain stories and then, does something rather tragic on the other side. Remember this on Downton Abbey? Well, we have another reminder now.

Through much of the episode tonight, it was clear that Ada’s husband Luke Forte was ailing. We just saw the two of them get married and now, it was clear that he was on the brink of death. Agnes tried to be there for her, but it does not seem as though the series is moving towards a happy outcome here.

Speaking of difficult outcomes, George Russell found himself on the brink of disaster with the steel mill, as a protest led to a stand-off at gunpoint. Despites for better pay almost turned violent and deadly, but that’s not something that George was willing to do. While this guy is not a saint, this was a reminder that he is not so brutal as to start an all-out war. This can be viewed for now as a victory for common workers, but where will the story go in the long-term? It is probably too early to make that some sort of assumption now.

Still, in the wake of everything that is going on in the real world when it comes to labor disputes these days, this story was especially topical.

Let’s just make it clear: This story is probably far from over. The same can be said for many, especially when it comes to Peggy’s storyline, and also another wedding that could be coming within the world of this family. Are you ready for that?

