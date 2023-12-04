Fargo season 5 episode 4 tease: Roy Tillman at the altar

Is Roy Tillman really a man of faith on Fargo season 5 — or, is he a guy who relies on it when it is convenient?

One of the things that we’ve come to learn about Jon Hamm’s character is that he is a near constant man of contradiction. After all, he claims to be the right hand of the law and yet, he twists it to his favor. He sees politics as a way to get more power and rules the land like a kingdom. However, he is no kingdom; his only true power is fear.

If you saw the promo for episode 4 already, then you know that Roy is spending some time at what looks to be a church of sorts. If you head over to the official Fargo Instagram page now, you can see more of that. Is he doing this for show, or because he really thinks there is some sort of assistance from a higher power? This could be another contradiction, that a man who views himself as a deity would somehow expect more from a higher power.

Entering this episode, we do know already what Roy’s final endgame here is. After all, we know that one of his primary goals here is to ensure that Dot is found, and he will do whatever he can to make that happen. We recognize that Gator is hot on her trail right now, but we’re not sure that this is going to end all that well for him. Juno Temple’s character has shown how resourceful she is, and she may be able to find a way to escape again.

Why isn’t Roy doing everything himself?

One reason may be tied to what’s happening with the election. He knows that he can’t squander his electability, in the event he is caught in a compromising position.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

