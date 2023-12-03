Fargo season 5 episode 4: Will Wayne learn the truth?

As we get ourselves to see Fargo season 5 episode 4 on FX in just a couple of days, Dot Lyon may be facing some big decisions.

After all, consider what is going on in regards to her husband Wayne! While Juno Temple’s character clearly loves and cares about her husband, at the same time she doesn’t want him to know every single thing about her past. Some of this may be her trying to protect him, thinking that the more that he learns about Roy, the harder it could be for him to function day to day. She is carrying with her a lot of stress and fear that she clearly does not want him to share.

Now that we’ve said this, it does feel like the longer all of this goes, the harder it could be for her to continue to carry this burden alone. While clearly not everyone in Wayne’s family is altogether caring or trusting, we do think that Wayne himself loves and cares for her. We do think that he could handle a little bit more information about what is going on here.

Of course, the top priority has to just be that Wayne survives, given that we’re pretty darn concerned about where things stand for him entering this upcoming episode. Given that something terrible could be happening at their family home, there’s a chance he gets killed! He’s simply not prepared to handle all of this chaos in the way that his wife apparently is. In a lot of ways, that is probably a blessing — it just isn’t within this particular situation. On the surface, we expect the start of this episode to be pretty action-packed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

