Blue Bloods season 14: What could we learn in December?

If you have not heard the good news as of yet, a Blue Bloods season 14 is absolutely coming to CBS. Isn’t there a lot to celebrate here? Filming is already underway, and the only bittersweet news that we can share at present is that the series is going to be bringing you its final batch of episodes. Ten of them are going to be coming this winter/spring, and the other batch will be arriving at some point next fall.

So what more in the way of news can you expect to hear over the next few weeks before the holidays come around? Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that there is a chance that we’ll learn about some more guest stars! While not every cast member on the show is active some are, and with that in mind, we may hear about a few new additions to the stories coming up through them.

Meanwhile, we should also note that there’s a small chance that CBS releases some new footage but if they do, it likely will not be for a few more weeks. Our feeling, at least at the moment, is that we’re going to have a chance to see some sort of promo in early 2024. It would be great to get it this month, but historically, this is not a network that likes to share a lot of stuff super-early. Instead, the more likely alternative is that they make us wait for a little bit longer.

We’ll admit that this is a network that doesn’t tend to ever share a ton about seasons of Blue Bloods in advance so with that in mind, don’t be shocked if there are a few surprises that we don’t know about until the premiere.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

