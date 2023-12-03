Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: December?

Is there a chance that we could learn a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date during the month of December?

First and foremost, let’s start off with the oh-so-obvious reminder that we have all been waiting for a long time for more news on this show. There is no avoiding that! The Paramount+ drama has been off the air for a good while, and as some of you may know, production has yet to begin on the latest batch of new episodes.

Luckily, we can at least say this at present: It does appear as though there are new episodes coming at some point in 2024, as production is slated to start early next year. We’d love to say there’s a chance for some other updates in the near future here, but we don’t see any evidence that this is going to happen as of yet. Fingers crossed that in January, we’re going to have a chance to get some sort of news on production or some guest stars. (Maybe we’ll get a familiar face or two? Fingers crossed…)

As for a premiere date…

If we are incredibly lucky, we’ll see an announcement made around February or March, and we will see the series back this spring. We do tend to think that this is one of the most-popular shows that Paramount+ has and with that in mind, why not work overtime to ensure that it comes back, and in a window where it can both properly shine and get another season? We are certainly far from done with this franchise at the moment…

Whenever that premiere date is announced, let’s hope it is accompanied by a teaser or something else to get us super-excited about whatever could be coming.

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

