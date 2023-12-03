A Murder at the End of the World episode 5: The wrong killer?

We know at the center of A Murder at the End of the World is understandably a big question: Who killed Bill and Rohan? That makes sense, but we also think that the situation is a little bit more complicated than that. After all, doesn’t it have to be? Just think about the show that we are dealing with for a moment here.

Let’s go ahead and talk about one of the things we’ve suspected for the longest time now: The past and the present are far more intertwined than we know.

Who is the Silver Doe Killer? We know that this is a big question that has been out there for a long time and presumably, Bill and Darby saw them in the past … or did they? What if the real killer was never uncovered, or at least a co-conspirator in the crime? Is it possible that they are actually at the resort?

We do think it is an interesting thing to consider, mostly due to the fact that these two timelines are likely going to be tied together more than we know. Yet, if they go this fully in this direction, they have to find a way to do it so that it doesn’t seem like some sort of big coincidence.

One idea, beyond just the Silver Doe Killer being at the retreat, is that we actually end up seeing something Darby learned way back when impacting her in another way in the present. Sure, a part of the past is about a love story and how she and Bill came to know each other in the first place. Yet, we still think it’s more complicated than that.

