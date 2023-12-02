A Murder at the End of the World episode 5: More from Brit Marling

Can you believe that we are already past the halfway point of A Murder at the End of the World on Hulu? This show has been so fantastic! Yet, we also know that there is a lot of great stuff coming as we move forward. There are two people dead right now in Rohan and Bill and while there may be some suspects, we also can’t say that there is proof that any one person is the killer.

Is it easy to say that it is either going to be Andy or Lee? Sure, but at the same time, this is a complicated show, and we’re sure that co-creator Brit Marling has some awesome twists and turns planned down the road.

If you head over to ABC News, you can see a new in-depth interview with Marling as she goes into the themes and the process behind making the show. Even though we have a good sense of what the show is entering episode 5, we do think that there are a lot of interesting angles and ideas that still can be explored here. Take the role of AI in society, plus also robotics, money, and power.

The biggest thing that we are especially going to think about right now is what we saw in the past when it comes to Darby and Bill’s history. There is clearly a lot of important stuff there that thematically, ties into the present. Is there still a chance that it matters even more beyond that? Well, let’s just say that for the time being, we are not ruling that out.

Just be prepared — there are a few twists and turns coming around every corner!

