Saturday Night Live: Noah Kahan sings ‘Dial Drunk,’ ‘Stick Season’

We knew that Noah Kahan is serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, which meant one thing: A great showcase for his music.

We will admit that we were not that familiar with some of his songs before the show. That is not some slight against some of his music. We’re just a little behind the times, and this show is often a showcase for what is actually current.

The moment that we actually started to hear his performance of “Dial Drunk” on the show tonight, we realized that we were missing out not knowing him! This is a guy who has folk, rock, and even bluegrass leanings in his music, and it was nice to see him with a full band that allowed the focus to be on the lyrics and the musicianship. The solo close to the end was really impressive.

We tend to think that at the end of this performance, there were a lot of people out there who were looking up some more of his music. He also has a little bit of a similar sound to Frightened Rabbit, one of our favorite bands from so many years ago.

One other thing that we really liked about it? It’s silly, but he did directly address being on the show, and we like that little bit of meta-involvement.

As for the second song…

This was “Stick Season,” one of his more popular songs off of his recent release, and we understand why. It shows of Kahan’s voice spectacularly but beyond just that, has that wonderful lyrical quality that is clearly a big part of his music. We know that it is somewhat of a cliche to say that songs tell stories, but this one absolutely does.

