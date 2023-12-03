Saturday Night Live cold open: George Santos’ Scandal in the Wind

Even before seeing the Saturday Night Live cold open this week, there was one thought in our head. Didn’t it have to include George Santos?

Let’s just put it this way: Bowen Yang has done a remarkable job playing his version of the now-expelled Congressman, and given recent events, it made every bit of sense in the world to throw him out there. This was one of the biggest headlines of the past week, and we know that this show loves nothing more than to venture into politics with their openings.

The moment that the show opened with a sketch all about CNN and Wolf Blitzer, we knew where this was going to be going. We had a final press conference featuring Yang as Santos, who referred himself as Latina at one point and a “thief” at another. There were silly lies all over the place and a pretty perfect take. It is also another reminder that Yang is one of the breakout stars of the show. Who else could say all of this before capping it off with a tribute to himself on the piano set to “Candle in the Wind.” (Or, “Scandal in the Wind.”)

Sometimes, there are sketches that you want to surprise you; at other points, you want exactly what you were expecting. In this sketch, it involved Santos celebrating Kwanzaa while also quoting The Princess Diaries.

The final verdict

We’re going to really miss this character on the show, regardless of what you think about Santos. We don’t think that we’ll ever see this impersonation again and the entire cast and crew knew it. With that, they decided to go all-out in this final send-off. We think this will be one of the most-watched cold opens of the year, and also probably the thing that gets Bowen another well-deserved Emmy nomination. How do you ever top this?

What did you think about this week’s Saturday Night Live cold open?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







