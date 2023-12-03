Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/3?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that the series was off the air last week, we do 100% understand the question.

So what can we say insofar as an answer goes? Let’s just say that it’s good news — you will be seeing more sooner rather than later! The next episode of the show will be coming at the standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and there are a few things that we do think are going to be mentioned almost from the get-go. First and foremost, we have a hard time imagining a world in which George Santos is not brought up here in some shape or form. His expulsion from Congress is not only headline-making news, but also the sort of thing that Oliver loves to break down.

Is the entire show going to be about this? Certainly not, but it will still be a part of it and we’re excited to dive a little bit more into that. Of course, we also do think that this will be paired with one of those main segments that are a little bit more timeless … or at least they are the majority of the time.

For those wondering, we should also tell you that Last Week Tonight will also be airing another new episode on December 10! Typically at this time of the year the show is done with the season, but they are clearly working to make up for lost time amidst the WGA strike, which led to them being off the air for a substantial mount of time this year.

While we never want a finale for this show to be coming anytime soon, we should note that there is almost always something great saved for the very end. We’ll just have to wait and see what Oliver and the whole team bring to the table here.

