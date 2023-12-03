Fallout season 1 posters highlight Vault 33, so much more

Yesterday, we had the chance to celebrate a new Fallout season 1 teaser trailer courtesy of Prime Video. Now, there is even more to share!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a series of brand-new posters leading up to the April 12 premiere, ones that feature our new Vault-dweller (Ella Purnell) and, conceivably, some of her companions who will be joining her.

The most interesting, at least to us, is the Ghoul character played by Walton Goggins. While she has been underground for an incredibly long period of time, he has seemingly been topside ever since before the nuclear apocalypse that sets up the foundation for this show. Or, at the very least this is how we’ve come to know these characters within the video-game series. He could be a source of knowledge for her!

These posters also tease the Brotherhood of Steel, an important, powerful faction that serves as an important part of this world. Meanwhile, you’ve also got one featuring this show’s version of Dogmeat, a delightful canine companion. (We’ll be the first to admit here that when we play Fallout 4, we use a mod that allows for multiple companions at once — we like to travel with a group!)

It is clear based on everything we’ve seen so far that the Prime Video version of this world is going to be both immersive and also canon to the video games. We have a lot of faith thanks in part to the involvement of Bethesda and the famed Todd Howard in its development. The hardest part is going to be waiting, but we’re sure another trailer will be coming that gives us a better sense of the story.

