Star Trek: Discovery season 5 narrows down premiere date

When is Star Trek: Discovery season 5 going to premiere on Paramount+? As many of you may know, this is the final season. We are absolutely excited to see it and yet, at the same time, there is that bittersweet feeling of knowing the end is just about here.

Without further ado, though, let’s just start by sharing some of the following — first and foremost, the series is going to be coming back in April. There is no exact date as of yet, but even just having an approximate sense of it is, at this point, something that we appreciate. It’s something we can mark on the calendar to prepare for! Meanwhile, the streamer has also released the photo above as well as the final-season logline:

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

The idea behind this season is clearly to present something that feels new both to this show and also the greater Star Trek world — while also bringing in some long-held themes within the franchise. We imagine that this is going to be big, broad, epic at times, and absolutely emotional. How would you have it any other way now? We know that there are some other shows coming in the franchise after this one ends including more Strange New Worlds.

For the record, though, we do think that it would be nice to get some other sort of spin-off or additional show soon. We like this franchise the most, of course, when it is moving full-steam ahead.

If you want to see another exclusive clip for the season released this weekend, be sure to head over here.

What do you most want to see moving into Star Trek: Discovery season 5 at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







