House of the Dragon season 2 photo: First look at Rhaenyra!

Just in case the new House of the Dragon season 2 teaser trailer did not get you excited enough, why not see a new image?

If you look above, you can see a first look at Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targeryan as a part of the new batch of episodes. We know that she is going to do her best, with Daemon at her side, in order to lead her faction against Alicent and the Greens. She feels like she is the rightful heir, and we certainly understand both the path that brought her there and also what took the power away from her. She wants it back!

While obviously there are going to be a lot of battles that take place throughout the season, one of the things that we are especially excited to see here is Rhaenyra and others works to recruit more allies for the massive Dance of Dragons. While the first season in particular was relatively contained, we do think this season will be more expansive in the way that Game of Thrones was. You need all of the support you possibly can if you want to rule the Seven Kingdoms!

For those curious, HBO also confirmed today that Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans are all a part of the returning main cast. Meanwhile, “additional returning cast” includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Of course, moving forward there’s going to be a chance for us to learn something more about a lot of the returning characters — and, of course, we will be meeting new faces at the same time.

