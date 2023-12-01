The Boys season 4 teaser trailer coming soon — when?

If you were hoping to get some great news on The Boys season 4 and sooner rather than later, here’s a reason to celebrate today. You are going to be getting something more pertaining to the superhero satire in the near future!

In a post on Twitter, the show’s official account confirmed that tomorrow, a new teaser trailer is going to surface following its debut at a huge convention in Brazil. This means we’ll get a quick glimpse, at least, of Homelander and some other characters. We suppose that it’s possible in theory that a premiere date accompanies it, but we’d be somewhat surprised given that we are probably still several months away. (We are not anticipating the show back until at least the middle of spring, if not later.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So what will the new season be about? While we know that The Boys isn’t going to be directly tied into everything with Gen V, the superhero virus storyline from that show will be carrying over. Victoria Neuman, after all, is in possession of something that could theoretically kill Homelander or anyone else out there. It is possible that we see more of that; or, it is possible that we get a quick look at one of the two new Supes in Firecracker and Sage who are coming on board the Seven.

Absolutely, we believe that the new season is going to be every bit as crazy and absurd as you would probably want. This is, after all, what this show does better than almost any other. Of course, it is also hilarious and pretty darn unique at the same time. (Prepare to have your eyes at least metaphorically pop out of your skull.)

Related – Check out another tease for The Boys, including a possible new off-shoot that would take place in Mexico

What are you most excited to see within a new teaser trailer for The Boys season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







