The Boys: Mexico offshoot in the works at Prime Video

Just in case you didn’t think that Gen V was enough of The Boys universe, let’s just say there’s something else coming.

According to a report from Deadline, Prime Video is currently developing The Boys: Mexico from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. There are some big names behind the scenes in Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal; while the two are reportedly considering taking on acting roles in the project, they are not expected to be the stars.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Of course, many of the other main producers for The Boys franchise are also involved behind the scenes here, but there are not too many other details available as of this time.

The appeal for this project, at least from our vantage point, seems to be finding a way in order to get even more people excited about the franchise all over the world. We don’t think it is that hard to fathom why they would want to do something like this (money), but whether or not it works remains to be seen. These are hard shows to nail and beyond that, you do also run a serious risk of franchise oversaturation. Just look at what is being done right now with Marvel, which clearly stretched itself too thin. We at least like a lot of the people involved in the Mexico project, so we do think there will be a lot of love and focus put into it.

As for when season 4 of the flagship show is slated to premiere, our hope is that it will be either spring or summer. Given the entirety of it has already been filmed, at this point it is largely about when the post-production is done and from there, when Prime Video wants to make it available.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding season 4 right now

What are you most excited to check out moving into The Boys season 4, and do you think that a Mexico-set project could work?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







