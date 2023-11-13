The Boys season 4: Any more teases coming this year?

Over the past few days, we’ve absolutely had a chance to see some teases for The Boys season 4, and we couldn’t be more grateful for that. We’ve received confirmation of a time jump of some sort and beyond just that, also a reminder that the Supe virus introduced in Gen V will play an important part in the story to come. (Prior to that, we had learned that there would be some new Supes entering the world in Firecracker as well as Sage.)

So now that we’ve had a chance to get so much info on what’s to come, let’s pose the following: Are we about to get a drought when it comes to new content? There is a legitimate reason to be worried about that, at least for the time being.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Well, here is where we would give you a little bit of the bad news, and let’s keep this simple for the time being: Be prepared to be patient. We feel like the recent influx of season 4 teases was simply in conjunction with Gen V ending, especially since in reality, we are probably not going to see it air until at least spring or summer of next year. Sure, there will be some great stuff to check out most likely in the winter or early spring; we’d be surprised if there is a lot more before then.

So as we prepare to dive into an abyss-of-sorts over the next few weeks, let’s just pose the following question: Is there a way for Homelander to be killed? Since we do have the virus introducing itself to this world, we do tend to think that this will be a big question in season 4. After all, it has been floated around as a subject of debate within the first three seasons.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys right now, including more insight regarding what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4 over at Prime Video?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







