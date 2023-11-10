The Boys season 4 spoilers: EP promises ‘craziest’ story yet

In the wake of Gen V and the SAG-AFTRA strike concluding, isn’t it nice to have more insight on The Boys season 4? We certainly seem to think so! These episodes filmed some time ago and with that in mind, we are largely in the midst of a waiting game.

While it would be great to see Antony Starr and the rest of the cast back soon, here is where we remind you that we will be waiting for a little while longer to see it return — and for some pretty good reasons. After all, there is still a good bit of work to be done behind the scenes!

In a new post on Twitter, showrunner Eric Kripke did his best to indicate precisely where things are at right now behind the scenes:

Here’s the update. Editing: done. VFX: halfway done. Music & sound: quarter done. Now that the SAG strike is over (yay), the actors can record additional dialogue. No airdate yet, but will be worth the wait. It could be our best season. For sure our craziest.

The visual effects for a show like this are easily one of the things that take the longest to do, and for good reason. After all, just think about how many superpowers you get in a single hour here! Our hope is that everything will be done in time for a late spring or summer launch.

Of course, it is also important to remember the following now — even when everything is done, it is still up to the streaming service to determine when they want to bring the show back. There is no definite time-table for that at the moment.

