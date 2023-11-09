The Boys season 4 spoilers: A time jump and more details!

Thanks to yesterday, we got a shocking amount of news on The Boys season 4, especially given how far away it most likely is. From our vantage point, we feel like we are going to be lucky to see it back in the spring or summer.

Yet, we’re of course happy to be here celebrating some of what lies ahead — especially thanks to some brand-new info courtesy of the show’s official Twitter account.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get into it all:

– Timeline wise, it takes place about a month after the events of the [Gen V] finale.

– Butcher knows about the virus. Do with that lil piece of intel what ya will.

– Homelander will stand trial for lasering a Starlighter’s head off. Vought even made a hashtag for the occasion. #HomeFree

– The events of Season 4 will lead into Gen V Season 2.

– Do you need to watch both shows to understand one or the other? No. Should you? [Absolutely].

The first two points here is perhaps the most significant in that we have confirmation about where things are set. Also, it makes sense that Butcher knows given what we saw from him in the Woods at the end of the Gen V finale. The real question here is mostly how he learned about it and what he’ll do with this information.

Homelander, of course, standing trial has potential to be one of the most entertaining things ever and we hope with every fabric of our being that the show finds a way to really get their money’s worth out of it. This is also a situation where he knows that nobody in the world can really stop him and yet, he will probably sit through this sham of a trial to at least ensure that he has supporters he can rally.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

