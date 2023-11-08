The Boys season 4: First poster hints at a … celebration?

Today, the folks over at Prime Video gave us a first look at The Boys season 4 — so what did we actually get out of it? Well, think in terms of a first-look poster that seems to be hinting at an election taking center stage. That makes at least some sense, given what we know is happening with Victoria Neuman at present.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the official posters hyping up a 2024 release for the new season. In one of them, you have none other than Homelander celebrating what he seems to think is some sort of great victory. Meanwhile, in the other you have Butcher standing amidst balloons and confetti that are already on the ground. He seems to be dealing mostly with the remnants of whatever happened.

In the end, we do tend to think that whatever is going on here is tied in some way to Neuman, who is looking to be Vice President (for now) and has an endgame plotted out here that is still, in all honesty, rather mysterious to a number of people. This is someone who wants nothing more than to have power, and also control what is happening with Supes. That we know with confidence. She is also in possession now of a superhero virus that she acquired over on Gen V. It seems like her and Homelander have at least some sort of tentative agreement, but we tend to think that things are a little more complicated than this.

After all, if there is one person at this point who can actually kill Antony Starr’s character, it is Neuman. All of a sudden, she is the most dangerous person in the whole universe, and that is without even mentioning her ability to pop off people’s heads.

