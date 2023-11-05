The Boys season 4 spoilers: Show EP on Victoria Neuman, more

Even though we may be waiting for a good while to see The Boys season 4 arrive over on Prime Video, isn’t it nice to get some more teases? Thanks to the recent finale of Gen V, we are getting an opportunity to hear a little bit more about what the upcoming story is going to be from top to bottom.

Are there are a number of things to get excited about? We certainly think so — and while it may be useful to watch the spin-off, we also do not think that it is absolutely necessary.

Want to hear more? Then go ahead and check out some of what show executive producer Eric Kripke had to say recently to Men’s Health:

…Victoria Neuman, and the presidential election, is a big concern of Season 4. The virus is a big concern of Season 4. I think a lot of things in Gen V set the table for Season 4, and I think we’re trying to keep with the same rules that we kept for Gen V—it would be helpful to see Gen V to understand Season 4, and provide a little more context and a little more depth. But it’s by no means necessary. If you just want to watch The Boys without watching Gen V, that’s great, if you want to watch Gen V without watching The Boys, that’s great too. If not both of these shows, we just want you watching one of them, and not have it feel like homework.

For the record, this is absolutely the smart way for Kripke to go about the fourth season of the show. Also, remember that the writers for The Boys have also done a great job over the past couple of seasons folding Victoria into the story. They have set her up really well so that when she has a larger role, it feels earned and not rushed by any means.

Is there any one story that you most want to see moving into The Boys season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

