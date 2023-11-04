The Boys season 4 premiere date: EP offers progress report

Following the events of the Gen V season 1 finale, it absolutely makes sense to want more insight about The Boys season 4. When could it be back on the air?

Well, we should start here by noting that there is not much of a reason to rush anything along if you are Prime Video. After all, remember the fact that they will want to space this show and the spin-off out a little bit to ensure that they have new programming over the course of the next couple of years. There is also another thing that has to be considered here — the post-production on the flagship superhero series is not even done yet.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Want to learn a little bit more about all of this now? Then go ahead and check out what creator Eric Kripke had to say on the subject to Variety:

You will not know when “The Boys” Season 4 is airing by the time the “Gen V” finale airs. But most of the editing is done, we’re now deep into the music and visual effects. Marketing is starting to taxi their planes on the runway. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes of “The Boys” Season 4, I can say that.

If we had to make a prediction right now…

Our feeling is that the Amazon-owned streaming service is angling to put the next season out either in the spring or the summer. That gives them plenty of time to promote what’s next, and also to make sure that these episodes are perfect.

One other thing to remember here is that this is a pretty similar window to what the Prime Video team is going to use for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We personally don’t think that they will want the two shows out around the same time, so they have to also figure out what to do there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys season 4, including the aftermath of that big Billy Butcher appearance

What do you think we are going to see from The Boys season 4, and when do you want it?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







