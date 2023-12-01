Shining Vale season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the season 2 finale this week on Starz, is there a chance we’ll see a Shining Vale season 3 renewal? Or, are we now at the end of its run?

We don’t think that we introducing some earth-shattering revelation here in stating that a lot of people may want more of the series. Are we going to be getting more of it soon? That’s the real question worth wondering, as nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Do we think there is an appeal to bring the show back? Sure, mostly in that you have a big-name star here in Courteney Cox and beyond that, plenty of storytelling potential. There aren’t a ton of horror/comedy hybrids out there and if you are the network, don’t you want to lean into that as much as you can?

In the end, the long-term future of Shining Vale is going to be based almost entirely on the series’ performance, and that is where a lot of the mystery currently lies. Our hope is that over the next few weeks, the network will be able to at least determine how well it is doing in streaming, given that this could prove to be the most important factor here above all else. That dictates the budget, and the big fear is just that Starz + so many other programmers out there are cutting costs left and right following the big boom a few years ago.

If we do get another season…

Be prepared to wait a good while! While there is always a chance that it could surface at some point in the fall 2024, at the same time we’re left to wonder if it would be the first half of 2025 instead. Starz in particular tends to take a lot of time getting their shows back on the air, but that may also be due to them having a lot of shows as of late and not as much real estate.

Do you want to see a Shining Vale season 3 renewal over at Starz down the road?

