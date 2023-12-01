Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Is Shannon Burke dead?

We knew that the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere was going to deliver some huge moments. What was the biggest one? Well, that’s not too hard to describe: Shannon Burke flying too close to the sun.

For most of season 2, we knew that Shanley Caswell’s character was putting herself in a really difficult spot with all of the questioning that she did of her partner Malcolm Howard. It ended up leading to her getting suspended from the force. Through a lot of this, Howard continued to claim that he wanted to help her — or, at the very least, he wanted that on his own terms. He didn’t want her digging any further and yet, she couldn’t stop.

So, close to the end of the episode, Burke continued to press Malcolm on some of what he did in regards to Raq, Kanan, and Sam; at that point, he recognized fully she knew too much. She wasn’t going to stop. As a result, he shot her in cold blood. He then did his best to quickly cover up his involvement and took off, and it seems easy enough to frame this as her taking her own life. After all, her career was already in tatters at this point.

No matter where things go from here, it feels like Howard absolutely has himself now in the midst of what could be a crazy storyline the rest of the season. We don’t think that Burke’s death will be explained away that easily, and he also does have a wide array of other issues on his plate. We will miss Caswell as a performer on the show, but after what her character did over the course of season 2, it feels like this outcome was inevitable.

What was the alternative? Well, Howard somehow getting arrested — and we don’t think the writers want to take Kanan’s dad out of the equation.

