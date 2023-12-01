The Curse season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘It’s a Good Day’

As we prepare to see The Curse season 1 episode 5 over on Showtime, it makes sense to be curious about what’s next. After all, just think about all of the open threads right now! Asher is trying to be funny, Whitney is desperate to “save” people and prove she’s different from her parents, and Dougie is … well, he’s Dougie. There is clearly some sort of darkness that he’s trying to figure out.

What we do know moving forward is that HGTV is technically going to give the trio ten episodes of their show — so what does that mean? Well, they’ll continue to transform the community in their own, strange way.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

To get more details on what’s ahead, check out the full The Curse season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

Whitney and Asher struggle to see eye-to-eye in the hunt for a homebuyer.

So why are they having such a problem in this installment, titled “It’s a Good Day”? Well, for starters, they may be trying to learn some of their lessons from Vic, who tossed out the induction stove because he didn’t like it. They may want to find someone who is all about their passive-home philosophy, but finding that is one of those things that is probably easier said than done where when the dust actually settles.

Also, remember that there are other issues to be dealt with! The casino story with Asher is probably not going away, and that’s without even mentioning whether or not all this talk about curses is going to eventually drive Asher completely up the wall.

Luckily, there are still a lot of episodes left this season — because of that, there will be chances aplenty to dive more into the future.

Related – Check out more news on this week’s The Curse right now

What do you think is going to be coming as we prepare for The Curse season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







