Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Davina McCall to appear

As so many of you know, there is a new anniversary special for Doctor Who airing this weekend — but there is more beyond it! After all, “The Church On Ruby Road” is going to be both the Christmas Special and the season 14 debut of Ncut Gatwa as The Doctor. He’ll be joined by Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday, and we tend to think that the title itself is a reference to that.

So while you wait to see some more footage about the big event, why not share some other exciting news? TV presenter Davina McCall is going to be playing herself, which should give a little bit of authenticity to the series overall.

In a statement (per Deadline), here is some of what McCall had to say:

“It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti’s first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience and [returning showrunner Russell T. Davies] has written you all a Christmas delight. Now I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Meanwhile, Davies himself added the following:

“From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day. With Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family.”

We’re getting goblins? You better believe it. We have to imagine that there’s going to be some crazy stuff ahead for these characters because of that. We also tend to believe that at some point in season 14, we are going to get a nice combination of familiar faces and also brand-new monsters — all of which are important to making this show sing. Under Davies, it does have a chance to be bigger and more imaginative than ever before.

