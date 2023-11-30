Doctor Who sneak peek: A longer look at ‘Wild Blue Yonder’

As many of you may be aware at this point, Doctor Who this weekend is airing the second part of its 60th anniversary special, a story titled “Wild Blue Yonder.” Want to learn more?

Well, we’ve known for a while that this would be a story stuffed full of adventure, and maybe even a few frightening moments at the same exact time. If there is one thing that this show really likes to do, it is to completely swap genres at the drop of a hat. Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that Doctor Who can be really funny, but at some point during this episode, both The Doctor and Donna are going to come across something terrifying.

Also, the latest sneak peek (watch here) indicates that it is going to be really hard for Donna to get back to Rose. They seem to be extremely far away from home, and trying to find a way to make it back will be a real challenge — especially with her and David Tennant’s character facing off against an unknown danger.

One of the things that is so exciting about “Wild Blue Yonder,” at least for now, is the mystery around it. Let’s just put it this way — with part 3 of the special, we are at least happy to know who The Doctor is up against in Neil Patrick Harris’ character of the Toymaker. Here, there is almost nothing being publicly said. This could be a bridge to that episode, or a story that is somewhat isolated.

No matter what it ends up being, it does 100% remain a thrill that Tennant and Catherine Tate are back for these episodes. It feels like such a celebration of a previous era of the series, and a chance to have one more, proper goodbye to these characters.

