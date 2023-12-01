Saturday Night Live: Will Emma Stone reference The Curse?

In just over 24 hours, we are going to see a new episode of Saturday Night Live featuring Emma Stone as the host. We know that she’s had a pretty busy fall, whether it be a new movie role or what she’s doing in The Curse on Showtime.

Now, the question that we’re set to wonder is this: Are we going to be seeing the show promoted or even spoofed in some way? We do think that it’s possible, especially since the series does tend to give us this sort of content fairly often.

We do think that at the very least, Stone’s series with Nathan Fielder is going to be mentioned, such as during her opening monologue. There’s even a chance that Fielder shows up!

As for a full-on sketch, though, we mostly just wonder if there will be a good idea. Since The Curse itself is a spoof of a lot of HGTV shows and/or people who go into communities with this big promise of “doing good,” it’s not the easiest thing to then mock. Can you parody a parody? That is always a difficult thing to answer.

No matter what happens over the course of the night, let’s just say that we’re thrilled that there is going to be another chance for Emma to shine on this series. After all, we’ve come to know over the years how much she loves being a part of the late-night sketch show, and she is actually entering the sacred five-timers’ club with this appearance. That is something that could actually lead to a few other cameos, including some legends like Steve Martin, who has to be the comedy hero of a TON of different people out there.

