Saturday Night Live: See new promo with Emma Stone!

This weekend NBC is bringing a new episode of Saturday Night Live to the table, and it marks the grand return of Emma Stone! This is coming right in the midst of a great run for the actress, who has both a new movie and is one of the stars of The Curse over on Showtime.

Oh, and did we mention that she is entering the famed Five-Timers’ Club during this episode? It is a fantastic honor, and we’re stoked to see how many other members of the club will be there to usher her in. Of course, Steve Martin is always at the top of our personal wishlist, as we’re sure it is for a lot of people, as well. Stone was a longtime SNL fan before even becoming a celebrity, so we imagine it’s a wish come true being in Studio 8H every single time.

If you want to see the first-look promo of her in action as the host this week, just go ahead and check out the link here! It may be something simple, but we do think that it does an effective job of setting up what we expect this episode to be like. There will be a lot of broad comedy as Stone plays a ton of different characters.

Is there a chance that we could see a cameo from Nathan Fielder or someone else on the Showtime series? It’s possible, though in general we tend to think that most cameos will be tied to that aforementioned five-timers’ club.

If you did not hear the news yet, Stone is just one of many great hosts who are going to be a part of SNL moving into the month of December. You are going to see Adam Driver come back for an episode on November 9. Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon will be back on November 16.

