Ink Master season 15 episode 8 spoilers: Will Bobby recover?

Now that we have made it to Ink Master season 15 episode 8 on Paramount+, this is clearly where the rubber meets the road. The finale is almost here! Every challenge at this point is going to be all the more important, just as there also is not a lot of margin for error.

So out of the remaining contestants, who is the most in the driver’s seat? While we can’t sit here and guarantee anything with confidence, it does feel like Freddie has had one of the better overall bodies of work and yet, at the same time, he’s had some struggles. Meanwhile, one-time favorite Bobby is coming off of his second straight appearance in the bottom. Can he recover from that?

Well, the most interesting thing to remember about this show is that every week serves as a reset, one where anything can happen at just about any given moment. One good tattoo can get you back on the right side of things and from there, you can easily propel yourself into being a favorite again! We don’t think that this is anywhere close to impossible!

Personally, the biggest thing that we want to see for these contestants moving forward is for them to truly test themselves. We don’t need to see everyone in their comfort zones; instead, it would be more interesting to see them prove that they can tackle just about anything! If there is one major critique that we have for the overall season so far, this is probably it — and on some level, it may be a symptom of the season being as short as it is! There aren’t as many opportunities for theme challenges as there was back when this show was airing over on Paramount Network.

Remember this in general: There are ten episodes this season and with that, the finale will be here even sooner than you’d think.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

