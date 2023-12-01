Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? A December 1 update

Is Blue Bloods new tonight over on CBS? For those who are eager for even more news, we are 100% happy to help here!

Of course, let’s just say that this news is a mixture of good news and bad. Let’s start by getting the negative stuff out of the way: There is nothing more on the air tonight. However, you are going to have a chance to see the show back on February 16. Production is currently underway in New York City and with that, we’re hoping that we are going to see a lot of teases coming up.

For those who have not heard, season 14 will regrettably be the final season and while that is hard to accept, we’re at least proud to know about it in advance! That allows us to realize that the writers are going to be building towards some sort of proper ending, and we have to just wait and see what that is going to be. The good news with a show like this is that they have shown, time and time again, that they know how to give emotional closure to a lot of different stories. With that in mind, we do tend to think they will do the same here.

So while we wait over the next few weeks to learn more about the episodes ahead, be prepared to see more on guest stars, possible storylines, and even a few new photos! We know that the producers don’t always give a lot away here in advance, but we hope that there is at least more fanfare given the circumstances here. We want this show to go out with a bang, as opposed to some sort of tiny whimper.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best here, shall we?

Related – Check out some more news on Blue Bloods right now, including the return of Baker to the show

What are you most excited to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 over at CBS?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







