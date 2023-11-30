Magnum PI season 5 finale will be two-hour event; see date

NBC has apparently figured out their plans for the Magnum PI season 5 finale — so what are we looking at here?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting what we suspected: The network is not going to be waiting for too long in the new year to wrap up the story for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series. Per NBC Insider, the plan is to air the final two episodes together on Wednesday, January 3 starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Why air the last two episodes together? That’s perhaps the only mystery we have, other than the idea that NBC may just want to turn this into some sort of “event.” The site is also billing this as a series finale, but that’s not a surprise — it has been clear from the network side for a while that they were billing this as the final season. Does this mean that it is 100% the case? Hardly; it is simply the end for now. There’s still a chance that it could be saved elsewhere or that NBC will change their mind, and that is why the viewership for the remaining episodes is so important. Live numbers are clearly still the most important thing and beyond that, streams on Peacock or on Freevee (which has the first four seasons) matter greatly.

Our hope here is that by the time we get to the middle of December, we will at the very least get a better sense of what the story for the finale is going to look like. We imagine that the stakes will be higher than ever, but there’s always a chance for some huge personal moments at the same time!

