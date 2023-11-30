Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 11/30?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Will we see the series come back along with both Organized Crime and SVU? We know that the three shows are basically a package deal at this point, and we would love nothing more than to see them all sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, let’s just say that this is where we do have to come in and share some of the bad news now — we’re going to be waiting for a good while to see all of them back. There are no new episodes tonight, but we are at least pleased to report that filming is underway! Is it nice to at least know that? Work first kicked off on Monday and since then, a few great headlines have surfaced.

After all, did you hear the news about Kelli Giddish appearing in the SVU premiere? How can you not be stoked about that?

In general, we are absolutely expecting a ton of really exciting stuff coming up, especially after such a long time off the air. It really resets the board in terms of what certain characters are going to be doing and where they are in their lives. Will Stabler, for example, have been away from everyone for a really long time? We are aware that at one point, it did appear that this is something that absolutely was going to happen.

Now, be prepared to see the entire Law & Order franchise back with some more good stuff when we get to Thursday, January 18. Our hope is that at some point next month, we are going to see a little bit of something more when it comes to promotion — then again, we also think we know well enough to realize that production takes time, and we could be stuck until January.

