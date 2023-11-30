Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 11/30?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see it coming back along with the Station 19 spin-off show?

The first thing that we really should note here is that there IS something positive to share when it comes to the future of the franchise. However, it is not good news that you are going to be getting right away.

There are no episodes of the medical drama or the firefighter series tonight; yet, both started production this week! That means that the cast and crew are already working to make the next batch of episodes as strong as possible, and they will be working both quickly and efficiently to make that happen. Remember that things are starting around four months later than usual due to the AMPTP taking so long to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

We certainly wish that there was a lot more in the way of news to share here on what lies ahead. Unfortunately, we are not anywhere near so lucky. More details and set photos are likely going to come out over time. Obviously, there are some big cliffhangers for both series that the producers are not going to want to tease too much in advance, but you can still rest assured that there will be some other items shared. That could include some big-name guest stars or returning people for either show. Obviously, there’s a whole laundry list of people we would love to see, but we can’t sit here and say with any measure of confidence that anyone will 100% be back.

Just be prepared for drama, comedy, tears, celebrations, and basically everything else you have to come to expect from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 over the years. There’s no reason to think anything will change all that much.

