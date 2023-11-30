Magnum PI season 6: The billboard campaign continues

We don’t think it takes much for anyone out there to know we want a Magnum PI season 6 revival to happen, whether it be at NBC or elsewhere. The campaign is still going strong so many weeks after the show returned with the second half of season 5.

As so many of you out there know already, there is no episode tonight … but do you think that’s going to stop the Ohana from getting billboards in Times Square? Hardly.

If you head over to this link now, you can see the latest billboard that arrived earlier today in Times Square. There have been dozens of runs throughout season 5B so far, and that’s in addition to a lot of the billboards we saw in other places throughout the summer and fall. The enthusiasm is still there as much as ever before!

So what can you do now to help make a season 6 happen?

The first thing we’d remind you of is that there are two new episodes on December 6 and December 13 and if the live + same-day numbers can improve, it could do a world of good! That’s in addition to the streaming that happens on Freevee in America or on Peacock in the United States. If you are an international viewer, check it out on the authorized broadcaster or service in the area. Every little bit contributes to the greater good, including the decision by the studios to try and shop the series around. We need to see that happen before we can even talk about other potential homes. The only other scenario? That NBC changes their mind, which is where a lot of those live viewers do come into play.

