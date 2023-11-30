Fargo season 5 episode 4: More on Gator’s storyline

We know that entering Fargo season 5 episode 4 on FX, there are so many different storylines to be curious about. So what’s actually going to take center stage? Well, a lot of it could be Dot trying to escape the clutches of Roy Tillman, but there is another key component to it: Gator. Roy’s son is far from a great person, but you can also argue that this is someone who really had a choice. He is the function of what exists around, and what has existed around him is just a cycle of awfulness.

Is there another way for Joe Keery’s character? That is something we are certainly intrigued about moving forward.

Speaking on this subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what creator Noah Hawley had to say:

“There’s just too much pressure on Gator, and he’s always trying to live up to those expectations while at the same time, deep down, with a different father, he would have been a kind soul … It’s the sins of the father, right? And whether Joe’s character is going to be able to get out from under the burden of — and reject — what’s toxic about his lineage.”

Gator obviously needs some different influences in his life, and we just hope that as we move forward, there are some different twists and turns coming his way. We definitely think that this show has the potential to be bonkers and then some, especially when you consider where things currently stand.

Beyond everything we’ve mentioned so far here, there is certainly one other character you have to be aware of moving forward: Ole Munch. How can you not after what we’ve already seen on the show as of late?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

