Obliterated season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, is there going to be a season 2 of Obliterated down the road? What are the chances?

Well, the first thing that we should really say here is that ten or fifteen years ago, we tend to think that this show probably would have been a movie; yet, the changing landscape has led it to Netflix, and it could be the perfect binge over the next few weeks. The official synopsis does a good job of setting the stage for some of the hijinks ahead:

Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world. This entire idea sounds ridiculous, but it should also lead to a lot of fun! We should note that it comes from Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, who you probably know for their work on another hit Netflix show in Cobra Kai. So what does the future hold? At the time of this writing, we’ve yet to hear much about a season 2, but we do tend to think that if this is successful enough, it could very well be possible. The big challenge here is probably how to tell a story featuring these characters again where they don’t learn their lesson from the first go-around. It would probably have to look and feel different, right? The only other alternative is that you find an entirely new team, but personally, we’d prefer that you cultivate the talent you have. If you want to see more of this show happen, the biggest advice we can give is to watch the entirety of the show — that helps the Netflix algorithm think that the demand for more is very-much there. Do you want to see an Obliterated season 2 happen at Netflix at some point down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

