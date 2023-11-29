Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 to be final one on CBS

For everyone out there who is excited to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 5, we hope this doesn’t bum you out too much — these are going to be the final episodes of the sitcom.

Are we shocked to report this? Not entirely. Leading into the fifth season, there was a lot of conversation about how the bulk of the show’s cast was going to be reduced from regular to recurring status, save for the leads. With this in mind, plus the fact that CBS does not own the entirety of the series in-house, it was looking more and more like the network was ready to move on. If there is a silver lining here, it is the fact that everyone knows ahead of time and can put together a fitting ending.

According to TVLine, the plan for Bob Hearts Abishola moving forward is to tell a 13-episode final season premiering on Monday, February 12. Meanwhile, the plan is for the series finale is currently set for Monday, May 13 — though that is always subject to change.

In a statement confirming the final-season news, here is what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“We are so proud to call Bob Hearts Abishola a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the network … This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture.

“It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

Note that this is not the only CBS series ending this coming season; it joins SWAT, Young Sheldon, and Blue Bloods, which are also all saying farewell.

