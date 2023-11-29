The Artful Dodger season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the season 1 launch today on Hulu, is there a chance that The Artful Dodger season 2 is happening down the road? Or, are we 100% at the end?

Well, the first thing to note here is that the primary purpose of this show was to tell a defined story with a beginning, middle, and end. It was not necessarily meant to have a season 2, so nothing has obviously been announced there. Of course, we have seen miniseries / limited series before find a way to evolve to the point where more is coming down the road. We’re not sure that anything can be 100% ruled out!

If you do want to get a few more details about the show (just in case you have not heard already), go ahead and check out the logline:

An irreverent follow up to Dickens’ Oliver Twist exploring the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves. Set in 1850’s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, we meet Jack Dawkins, The Artful Dodger, who’s transferred his fast fingers as a pickpocket to the nimble skilled fingers of a surgeon. Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, luring him back into a world of crime. A greater threat to Dodger’s heart is Lady Belle, the Governor’s daughter, determined to become the colony’s first female surgeon. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, from soirées to street violence, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption and love with a twist.

What we’re hoping for above all else…

As someone who does very-much love the work of Dickens, it is our hope that we’re going to have a chance to see some other adaptations or continuations down the road. It does feel like there is so much more that could be done there beyond what we currently have seen! Often, Great Expectations, Oliver Twist, and A Christmas Carol are the only stories of his that are thought of, when this is really just a tiny part of the equation.

Do you, at the very least, love that The Artful Dodger as a show is out there in existence?

