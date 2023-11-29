Dancing with the Stars 32: Why are there five finalists?

As we prepare for next week’s Dancing with the Stars season 32 finale, there is one major question to wonder about. Why does this season have five finalists? It is such a startling number, and we understand if there is some confusion about it.

If you are sitting around and thinking that this is some elaborate conspiracy designed to save a certain contestant, it’s not — don’t think about that. (Of course, it would have been absolutely insane if this twist kept Harry Jowsey until the final episode.) What’s actually happening here is a function of a decision the network made some time ago in order to have a three-hour finale. Because the ratings for most of this season have been solid, ABC has no reason to keep that final hour of primetime from the show. In order to do this long of a finale, though, Dancing with the Stars needed a ton of contestants still in the mix. This was determined long in advance, and the contestants just learned about it last night.

While this twist may make last night seem somewhat pointless, remember that the scores will carry over. Also, in general we’re not that mad about it. Everybody left is incredibly deserving of making it to that point. While it is true that Alyson Hannigan is clearly the worst dancer of the five, she’s also worked extremely hard and has improved radically from where she was in the premiere. She’s a likable underdog and everyone left seems thrilled to still be there.

For now, we have shifted our thinking to where Xochitl Gomez is the favorite, mostly because she is the best dancer of the group and at a certain point, you can’t ignore that. We do think that Ariana Madix and Jason Mraz could beat her, but that is far from a sure thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

