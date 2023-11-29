Fallout season 1 video: Behind the scenes with Ella Purnell

If you were not aware already, Prime Video’s adaptation of Fallout may be one of the most exciting releases of 2024. As a massive fan of the games, we are excited to see this wasteland world brought to life!

Also, we are equally excited about the cast here, including Justified star Walton Goggins and then also Yellowjackets alum Ella Purnell, who clearly seems to be playing someone who was locked away in a Vault-Tec Fallout shelter for an incredibly long time following a nuclear apocalypse. She is now coming out into a world that is infested with dangerous creatures, factions, and also people putting together bits and pieces of whatever they can to stay alive. There isn’t a lot of order and beyond that, you don’t have a lot of friends.

If you head over to the link here, you can at least see a new tease of Purnell on the set, one where she looks happier than her character will most likely be for the bulk of the series. This show is an opportunity to add to the established lore, as it is not meant to be a remake of anything we have seen so far. Instead, this is a separate Fallout story that will be canon to both past and future releases.

Oh, and did we mention that Westworld alums Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are involved here? There is a ton to be excited about, and the plan is for this show to come out starting on April 12. Clearly, we still have a ways to go, but we are sure that there are going to be a lot of different teases that we get here and there moving forward.

