Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon returning as host!

We don’t think that the following Saturday Night Live headline comes as too much of a shock, but it is still a cause for joy. Today, NBC confirmed that Kate McKinnon is coming back to Studio 8H as a host for the upcoming December 16 episode, otherwise known as the big Christmas Special!

Kate is easily one of the most iconic cast members of the past 15-20 years on the show, and we would say that she consistently produced more great characters than just about anyone. Her impressions were top-tier, and we especially love what she was able to do in terms of physical comedy. We’d never grow tired of seeing her in those Last Call sketches, which are probably one of the weirdest things consistently that the show has ever done.

McKinnon will be joined by Billie Eilish as a musical guest for her episode, making this easily one of the shows best qualified to get good ratings this season.

In addition to this news, SNL has also revealed that on December 9, you are going to see Adam Driver come back to the show for the fourth time as host, where he will be joined by Olivia Rodrigo. When you include Emma Stone this weekend, this may be one of the most star-studded lineups we’ve had a chance to see in regards to the show. It’s a chance for it to clearly take hold of pop-culture relevance through the rest of the month, and we also think that it is able to take advantage of the fact that a lot of other productions have yet to start up following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. With that, there are more people likable available than there would otherwise be.

Now that we’ve got great hosts, let’s just hope that there are some fantastic laughs at the same exact time.

