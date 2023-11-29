The Buccaneers season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we prepare to see The Buccaneers season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week, there is so much to be excited about! At the same time, we’d also understand if you were nervous about a few characters. There are only two episodes left this season, after all, and things are likely going to only get crazier the rest of the way!

So what can we say about what the future holds here? Well, tonight’s new episode is set around Christmas, and it therefore makes a lot of sense to set the next chapter around New Year’s Eve. “First Footing” is the title for this installment — so what will that be a reference to in the end?

Below, you can check out the full The Buccaneers season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

The Brightlingseas host a New Year’s Eve party where the bombshell news is the hot topic. Tensions flare as Guy and Theo’s rivalry explodes.

How can you read that and not be excited for whatever is coming up next? It does feel clear to us that we are on the verge of seeing things ratchet up to another level, and we certainly don’t think what we’re going to be seeing here will be capped off in this installment. Instead, we tend to think that the story is going to carry directly into the final chapter of the story.

Honestly, we have no real idea what the future is going to hold for The Buccaneers, and it is really hart to know given that Apple TV+ tends to keep their cards close to the vest. Why give away info now on the show’s viewership? They are going to want to see how the entirety of the show performs before they figure out, one way or another, what they want the next chapter to look like.

