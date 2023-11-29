Virgin River season 5 episode 11: More on the big birth!

We know that in less than 24 hours, Virgin River season 5 episode 11 is going to arrive on Netflix. Who is excited? This is the holiday season, and we are going to see a story that is full of festive energy and fun from start to finish.

Obviously, we are in a spot where we want to see teases wherever we can for what’s ahead, so why not focus here on Charmaine? The character, after being pregnant for literally years for us as viewers, is finally giving birth! In a post on Instagram this week, here is what the official Virgin River account had to say:

Charmaine’s babies are finally making a grand entrance in 4 days. It’s the most festive delivery of the season.

As for what’s happening moving forward with this character, that is a point of real curiosity. What is Charmaine without the pregnancy questions? Well, we do think that there’s a lot of drama that is going to be coming up over the upcoming season now that we know who the father is … and there is a lot that can be unpacked from there.

With that being said, we don’t think that the two holiday episodes are setting out to be altogether stuffed full of drama or despair. These are meant to be fun, lighthearted entries and in the end, we are really excited to see what the producers are bringing to the table here! Let’s just hope that they are worth what has been a pretty long wait at this point…

Beyond what’s ahead for Charmaine…

Here’s a reminder here that Mel has a huge task on her hands, as she is going to be searching all around the community for the truth about her father. Will she find it, and will that be what she expected?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River, including a long tease for what lies ahead

What do you most want to see for Charmaine on the rest of Virgin River season 5, let alone after the fact?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







