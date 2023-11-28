Virgin River season 5 episode 11: Alexandra Breckenridge’s tease

As many of you may be aware already, there is something rather special about Virgin River season 5 episode 11 as well as episode 12. Are are looking towards the two-part Christmas event! Over the course of these episodes there are going to be chances to get some hopeful stories, plus also an opportunity to see Mel look for her biological father.

We know that through the first part of the season, there were a lot of devastating events, especially for Mel and Jack. This special could be a little more lighthearted in nature, and we certainly think a lot of people out there want that.

Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what Alexandra Breckenridge herself had to say about this special, including why it made some sense to do this now:

We’ve been waiting to do a Virgin River Christmas since we started the show because it felt like such a natural place to have a Christmas special. I mean, how could you not do Christmas In Virgin River. I mean, it’s the most Hallmark-esque of the shows on Netflix.

And I like the the twist of Mel trying or thinking about finding her biological father and grappling with, do I, don’t I. What would this relationship mean? Would he even want to talk to me? Do I even want to talk to him? There’s a lot of big questions in there, but I think we kept it really light and Christmassy throughout all of those serious questions. It was like filming a romcom more than it was Virgin River. Martin was so light and airy, he was not like himself.

Could you consider this to be in some ways the calm before the storm? We wouldn’t be shocked if that’s how it works, mostly because at some point, we are going to see the writers venture back into dramatic territory again. After all, remember that there is a season 6 that already has the green light here, and at some point, we are going to see that explored even further.

