Virgin River season 5 episode 11 video: Watch opening minutes!

For everyone out there who is excited to see Virgin River season 5 episode 11, remember it is a matter of days away from airing! To better set the stage for that, let’s just say we have an extended sneak preview that better sets the stage.

Want to learn more? Then head over to the link here, since that is where you can see the first nine minutes for free, courtesy of Netflix’s site Tudum. This serves as an excellent foundation to what is coming across this two-part holiday event, which will be stuffed full of some fun moments left to right.

So what is at the center of this particular story? That is not altogether complicated, as you are going to have a chance to see Mel continue her search for her biological father, who she’s learned is in Virgin River and not that far away! This doesn’t mean that the search will be easy, as there is still a chance for a number of different bumps in the road.

Meanwhile, these episodes are also apparently going to feature Charmaine giving birth and with that, the conclusion to what may be very well the longest pregnancy in television history. What’s going to happen with this character’s storyline now that this is out of the way … and also now we seemingly know who the true father is? Things could get messy, but we’re not sure that there is going to be that much time in order to resolve all of this.

In the end, just remember that there is a season 6 for Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast, so you don’t have to worry about the short-term future. Instead, you can concern yourself more with what’s ahead on the other side for all of these different characters.

